The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chanhassen has temporarily closed to the public.
The announcement was made Friday afternoon, following a large number closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As a member of the University of Minnesota community, and in partnership with the state of Minnesota’s declaration of peacetime emergency, we have made the difficult decision to close operations until further notice," stated a press release from Peter Moe, Minnesota Landscape Arboretum director. "All Arboretum classes and events as well as private group and rental reservations have been cancelled and participants will be notified about their options."
The announcement gave no indication of when the Arboretum would reopen. Two of the area's largest attractions — Chanhassen Dinner Theatres and the Arboretum — are now closed. The Arboretum, located off of Highway 5, attracts close to a half million visitors every year.
"Thank you for your support and patience. We encourage everyone to stay healthy, get outside into nature, and to visit the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum once we reopen," Moe stated, in his release.