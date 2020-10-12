Healthcare workers can now receive two free tickets to visit the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum as part of a new initiative to thank "Healthcare Heroes."
Healthcare heroes include doctors, nurses, technicians and any other professionals working in a healthcare setting. The program is a way to say thank you by sharing the healing properties of nature, said Arboretum Director Peter Moe.
“We hope this provides these important individuals just a small opportunity to unwind and recharge,” Moe said.
The ticket includes access to the Arboretum’s miles of hiking trails, art galleries and pumpkin and scarecrow exhibits. Healthcare workers can make free reservations by calling 612-624-2200 from Oct. 19 - Nov. 18. Bring an employee ID when checking in at the gatehouse.
General admission is $15/adult. Children 15 and younger and Arboretum members will receive free admission.