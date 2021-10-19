The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum was recently awarded a Level IV Accreditation by The ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program and The Morton Arboretum.
The Arboretum’s accreditation is for achieving standards of professional practices considered important for arboreta and botanic gardens. The ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program is the only global initiative to officially recognize arboreta at various levels of development, capacity and professionalism.
The Arboretum is also now recognized as an accredited arboretum in the Morton Register of Arboreta, a database of the world’s arboreta and gardens dedicated to woody plants.
“The ArbNet accreditation recognizes the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum's long term and effective work to evaluate, display and introduce diverse trees adapted to one of the coldest parts of the United States,” said Arboretum Director Peter Moe.
The University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum was established in 1958 with the mission to inform and inspire through displays, protected natural areas, horticultural research and education.
The Arboretum and Horticultural Research Center has 1,200 acres of gardens, collections, natural areas and research nurseries. The Arboretum has 49 gardens and model landscapes, and 44 plant collections.