The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum will open access to the Oswald Visitor Center and all gardens, walking paths, trails and collections on July 31 in the next phase of its reopening plan, according to a press release.
In this phase, the Arboretum will extend hours, and tickets will be available to 200 people for each half hour time slot.
The Arboretum grounds will be open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and hours will be extended on Thursdays 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The last tickets will be sold for 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. entrance respectively.
Each visitor must have an advance ticket to enter the grounds, the release stated.Tickets are free to members and kids 15 and under and $15 to non-members. Tickets can be purchased on the Arboretum’s website. No on site ticket sales, refunds or ticket exchanges are available at this time.
The latest reopening details include:
- All gardens, paths, trails, collections, the new Farm at the Arb, Lake Tamarack, On-Leash Dog Commons and Spring Peeper Meadow are open for visitors.
- The first floor of the Oswald Visitor Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for visitor information, memberships, Reedy Gallery, the Gift & Garden Store and restrooms. Face masks are required indoors to comply with the state mandate.
- The Andersen Horticultural Library opens Aug. 1, Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer members and visitors more access to almost a complete re-opening of the grounds, plus more tickets and longer days to visit the Arboretum this summer,” stated Director Peter Moe, in a press release.
As a key part of the University of Minnesota’s research and outreach missions, the Arboretum has been working with University of Minnesota leadership on a phased approach to reopening that ensures visitor and staff safety. All visitors are asked to respect social distancing guidelines. Face masks are required indoors and suggested outside when physical distancing isn’t possible.
Additional details about the grounds and space:
- Picnics are allowed throughout the grounds.
- Bicyclists are allowed to ride on Three-Mile Drive. Free to members and kids 15 and under, non-members $15.
- All parking lots on Three-Mile Drive are open.
- Commercial photographers can use the grounds for photo shoots with purchase of a daily or annual photo pass.
- Rentals and reservations for outdoor ceremonies and services are permitted for groups of 50 or less.
- Some on-site activities including Yoga in the Gardens, some photography classes and special events like Moth Night have been approved.
- Following state guidelines, the Café, Tashjian Bee & Pollinator Discovery Center, Maze Garden, Learning Center, the Green Play Yards, YouBetcha willow structure and Berens Cabin will not be open to the public at this time.
More info at Arb.umn.edu.