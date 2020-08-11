The Minnesota Sheriff’s Association has established a scholarship fund for students working towards a career in law enforcement, according to a press release from Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud.
The fund can award up to 15 $600 scholarships this year. Applicants should be currently enrolled in a mandated POST skills program; in their second year of a two-year law enforcement program; or in their third or fourth year of a four-year college criminal justice program.
MSA wanted to recognize the importance of pre-entry training for those considering law enforcement while also providing financial assistance for those in need, the release said. The scholarship committee is also dedicated to choosing recipients from all geographical areas of the state.
“The Board of Directors feel peace officers in our democratic society have complex duties to perform,” said Kamerud in a statement.
Applications will be accepted through Oct. 16 and awards will be announced by Dec. 28. Interested applicants can visit their local sheriff’s office or mnsheriffs.org for more information.