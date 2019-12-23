Kerber Pond maze
Buy Now

An "unknown artist" spent over three hours on Dec. 12 crafting this maze on Kerber Pond in Chanhassen, reports neighbor Cyndi Kerber. Her husband Fred Kerber took this aerial photograph using a drone. "Thank you whoever did this, we love it," states Cyndi.

 Photo courtesy of Fred Kerber

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you