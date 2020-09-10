The first Tuesday in August is normally reserved for the annual Night to Unite celebration, where citizens, businesses and public safety organizations gather together to encourage safe communities.
But while the in-person event was canceled this year, the City of Chanhassen, Chanhassen Fire Department and Carver County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a virtual event on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Chan Unites will feature safety videos and virtual activities online, including an interactive web-based app created by the Fire Department families can use to learn more about fire safety at www.tinyurl.com/ChanFDSafetyPlace.
Families and friends are encouraged to post photos and videos of what they’ve learned, or share their own modified gatherings, using the hashtag #ChanUnites.
The city also asks that residents leave their porch lights on all night as a sign of unity.
For more information, call City Hall at 952-227-1100.