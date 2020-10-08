David Angelica had only one thing to say when asked about riding his bicycle on Church Lake Boulevard (Highway 43).
“Wow, they go fast here for a city street,” the 54-year-old from Chaska said as he stopped at the road’s intersection with highway 11/18. “There’s no room to ride.”
Mary Joseph, who lives in a townhome development in Green Crest Drive, just off Church Lake Boulevard, knows all too well about the situation in that area.
She and others in the townhome community are hoping the Victoria City Council approves a plan to add a sidewalk on the south side of the road, from Green Crest to the highways 11/18 and 43 intersection, which will soon have stoplights.
“There has been discussion for several years to build a trail from Green Crest to Highway 11, but it never happened,” Joseph said. “We’re hoping it finally happens; for safety reasons for sure. It’s time.”
Joseph said there are 29 residences on Green Crest, many who have lived there “for a long time. When we first moved here, it was a quiet little road, with many people who like to walk, run and bike. Now, it’s kind of dangerous.”
There are yellow pedestrian notification signs along Church Lake Boulevard, but Joseph said many drivers don’t seem to pay much attention.
“The speed limit is 50 mph right up to the intersection, and with people walking along the side of the road, it gets a bit scary,” she said.
Ann Mahnke, the city’s parks and recreation director, said the city’s preliminary budget for next year includes $110,000 for a sidewalk along the area in question. Final approval won’t be known until the City Council approves a budget in December.
The estimated $110,000 would cover the cost of engineering, construction (including a retaining wall) and contingencies related to the sidewalk, Mahnke said. If approved the project likely would begin next summer.
“Over the years, I’m sure people have made comments about not having a really safe access to anywhere out of there,” Mahnke said. “It is a pretty dangerous and busy road for people to be walking on.”
A small area alongside the south side of Church Lake Road recently was paved.
The townhome community requested the council provide the sidewalk connection around the time that Carver County was making the signal light improvements. The county also did a street overlay project on county roads 18 and 43.
Mahnke said the speed limit “used to be 45 mph out there, but after a speed study, it went to 50. It’s a county road, so the city has nothing to say about it.”