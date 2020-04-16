Theresa Dalen has been named as the new chairperson of Ridgeview Medical Center’s Board of Directors, effective Feb. 25.
She is the first woman to hold this position on the Ridgeview board and has served as a member since 2015, according to a Ridgeview press release.
Dalen and her husband, Dean, lived in Waconia for 35 years.
Over the years, Dalen has been most impressed by the culture of care at Ridgeview, the release stated. “Even with our significant growth — including opening new clinics, adding services and assuming operation of other facilities — Ridgeview has continued to be patient-focused,” she said. “And the level of service has never slipped.”
Dalen anticipates continued opportunities for growth in Ridgeview’s future. “Our Waconia campus is located in Carver County, one of the fastest growing counties in Minnesota, and neighbors the city of Victoria — also experiencing significant growth,” Dalen said. “That presents opportunities to assure we’re addressing that growth and meeting the health care needs of all the communities in our seven-county service area.”
As Dalen assumed her new role as chairperson, the Ridgeview Board also welcomed three new members: David Kirsch, Michael Schuler and Heather Reighard, all Waconia residents.
Ridgeview Medical Center is a nonprofit, regional health care system serving the southwest metro region of the Twin Cities. Its network includes three hospitals and Two Twelve Medical Center in Chaska. Info at www.ridgeviewmedical.org.