Larry and Kris Sanders staked out their spot for a recent musical performance at the Charlson Thun Community Bandstand in downtown Victoria.
When asked if they liked the flowers in the two new planters adorning areas near the bandstand, Larry responded: “How long have those been there?”
“I like them,” Kris said, adding: “I think there should be more of those types of things in the city.”
Well, Kris will likely be getting her wish, because the newly-formed Victoria Garden Club is working to beautify the community at multiple locations.
City residents Amber Huttner, Jeanette June and Mary Larson, all members of the city’s Parks and Recreation Committee, are responsible for decorating the planters and have plenty of other decorating ideas.
“We were sitting around a table at a committee meeting and discussed how it would be nice to have flowering plants and gardens around Victoria,” June said, adding that the garden club is separate from the committee.
“We are at the embryo stage of the garden club,” she said. “We think it’s important that when you have flowering, growing plants, that they be visible in public places. I think it gives a sense of vitality and energy to a city.”
The group has met several times over the past two months. Gayle Schleiterlein has since joined the group while a number of others have expressed interest.
Beautifying the parks is important for a number of reasons, especially since the community considers itself ‘the city of lakes and parks,’ according to Huttner.
“There are a lot of parks, but none of them have decorated gardens,” she said. “In the grand scheme, we’d like to have a garden or flowers in all of them, even if it’s a whiskey barrel with petunias in it.”
Huttner has lengthy experience with a garden club in Deephaven and has been interested in getting one started in Victoria since moving to the community about five years ago.
“After meeting with the two other women, it just seemed like this was the time to get this thing started,” Huttner said, adding that the group has toured the city “to get an idea of what we want to do. There are so many possibilities.”
The city purchased the containers for the bandstand area and the garden group purchased “leftover flowers at this late stage and came up with a nice flower arrangement for those containers,” Huttner said.
“The vision we all hold is to really beautify Victoria; to nourish the community with some vibrant things,” she said. “When I see gardens, I see a gift. They are there for us to enjoy and we need more of that in the world right now.
“It’s just another way to say how we care about our community and adorn it,” Huttner said.
Club members say there is more to the club than developing attractive gardens.
“We want to bring people together for education events; where we will have guest speakers, take tours and have a variety of projects,” Huttner said. “It’s about paying attention to our environment.”
Larson, who moved from Eden Prairie to Victoria about 18 months ago, believes the club will serve multiple purposes.
“Community gardens add a lot to a city and I think they could especially add a lot to a downtown like Victoria,” Larson said. “Having flowers and gardens, it shows that somebody cares about the city and they want to do a bit extra to make it pretty.
“Gardens make things more inviting, aesthetically pleasing,” she added. “I think a nice garden area can be calming.
“But one other thing that I am excited about, being a relatively new resident of Victoria, is meeting other people in the community who like to do that kind of activity,” Larson said. “Hopefully this will branch out into other friendships as well.”
Reports indicate there have been several previous attempts to formulate a garden club in the community, but fizzled out over time.
“I would like to see this as something sustaining; a group dedicated to beautification of downtown and other areas that lasts beyond us,” Larson said.
Huttner said the club will be “looking for seed money, master gardeners and others who are interested in assisting the club.”
Huttner cited one particular area of downtown — the corner of Victoria Drive and Stieger Lake Lane — that “deserves some attention,” calling it “the circle of potential.”
“With the help of a master gardener, lots of hard work and plenty of help, it could be a very beautiful spot,” Huttner said.
Right now, the club is focusing on public awareness and developing a beautification plan.
Victoria Public Works/Parks and Recreation Director Ann Mahnke is working with the club on its beautification efforts.
“I think it’s great,” she said Monday about the club. “Initially, we will try and help out and do whatever we can from a location standpoint, especially if it’s public property, which is generally what we are trying to focus on.”
The city has 32 parks of “active and passive” spaces, she said. “There is a small amount of city money that will be budgeted for the projects, but there will also be some contacting of businesses, as well as donations, to help out.”