When Chanhassen resident Rebecca Varone went to launch her boat in Lake Susan last summer, the cloudy water stopped her in her tracks.
“I didn’t want to put my boat in, let alone eat any fish out of this lake!” she said.
If the Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District (RPBCWD) gets its way, the upper portion of Riley Creek, from Highway 5 to Lake Susan, could be clearer for decades to come — improving water quality in several local lakes connected to the 9.6 mile-long creek.
The Upper Riley Creek Stabilization Project, which has been in the works for over a year, focuses on improving and preserving existing habitats, reducing erosion for four acres of Riley Creek and raising awareness of the importance of preserving local environments.
The district estimates the cost of the proposed project at $2.3 million, which would come from the watershed district and the city of Chanhassen Capital Improvement Project funding, specifically a dedicated section for the Storm Water Management Enterprise Fund. If it participated, the city would also need to apply for outside grants to fully fund its part of the project.
What’s causing the problems?
As the surrounding area has transformed from woods into new developments, rain can no longer soak into the ground, and the impervious surfaces have increased runoff into the creeks from 10% to 30%, said Scott Sobiech from Barr Engineering in the April 12 Chanhassen City Council meeting. The more runoff, the more erosion, said Sobiech, who is working on the plan.
“That increase really degrades the ecosystem. Think of it as going from a small garden hose trickling water to a fire hose blowing water down these creeks any time it storms,” Sobiech said.
Right now, the creek has about four to five feet of erosion along the banks, causing it to be disconnected from the floodplain. When it storms, the water flow stays in the creek and makes the erosion and sedimentation worse. As the creek empties into Lake Susan, the sediment comes with it, impairing the water quality.
Because of this, Lake Riley, Rice Marsh Lake and Lake Susan do not meet water clarity standards, and Riley Creek is also impaired for suspended solids (solid particles that carry pollutants), as determined by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
The proposed project would reconnect the creek to the floodplain, remove debris and use natural features like boulders and vegetation to stabilize and reduce erosion.
Though city councilors said they have not heard complaints directly related to sediment deposits, Councilor Lucy Rehm noted that her neighbors have expressed concerns with the water quality — calling it “pea-soupy.”
The project is still in the final planning stage, but if approved, implementation is expected in 2022. The council did not take any action at its April 12 council meeting, and the RPBCWD may hold a hearing and workshop to allow for public input before proceeding and requesting city approval.
Councilor Jerry McDonald said he understands the need for the project, but added that it will have to fit into the city’s strategic plan before he can support it.
“I think people have kind of given up on that area to go and enjoy the water because the quality is so bad,” Rehm said. “But if we could do something to bring that back and make it a pleasant lake to be on, I think it’d be a great asset to our community.”