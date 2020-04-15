National Volunteer Week is April 19-25. One group that relies heavily on volunteers is the University of Minnesota Extension’s 4-H Youth Development Program.
Minnesota 4-H supports nearly 11,000 youth and adults who volunteer to engage young people in a variety of hands-on learning experiences, according to a press release.
In Carver County 4-H, 266 volunteers, both youth and adult, serve as club leaders, project leaders, committee members, and in advisory capacities for the 4-H Youth Development Program.
Volunteers work on tasks, such as mentoring a child with a 4-H project, leading a project with youth to serve the community, or helping organize an event at the Carver County Fair.
Those interested in becoming a 4-H volunteer can contact 952-466-5304 or kvatter@umn.edu. Info at www.local.extension.umn.edu/local/carver/4-h.