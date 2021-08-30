Farm at the Arb
Farm at the Arb hosts the third annual Arboretum AppleJam from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. 

"Come and enjoy the family fun, featuring great music from the Daisy Dillman Band, national recording artists, Minnesota Music Award winners and Minnesota Country Rock Hall of Fame," states a press release.

The event costs $10 for members, $25 for non-members, and $5 for 15 and younger.

Details and tickets at AppleJam.umn.edu. Pre-registration required.

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is at 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chanhassen.

