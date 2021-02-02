The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is giving teachers two free tickets to visit the Arboretum in March.
“We want to say ‘thank you’ by opening up the Arboretum to the creative and hard-working teachers who have continued to educate our children during these unprecedented circumstances,” said Arboretum Director Peter Moe, in a press release.
“We invite our Minnesota educators to enjoy early spring at the Arboretum by exploring miles of hiking trails, fine art in the Harrison Sculpture Garden and Reedy Gallery, and our early spring bulb displays. We hope this provides an opportunity for them to unwind and recharge.”
The offer includes all teachers, teacher's aides, as well as those working within public or private school systems in Minnesota (pre-k through university). They make reservations by calling 612-624-2200, and reserve a specific one-time visit from March 1-31. They’ll be emailed a ticket to show at the Arboretum gatehouse, and are asked to present their employee ID.
More info at arb.umn.edu.