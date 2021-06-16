The Literary Committee of the Arts Consortium of Carver County will host a "Welcome Back" Open Reading at 7 p.m. Tuesday June 29 in the Chaska Community Center theater.
Carver County writers will share their work at an open mic. Writers are invited to come that evening with selections of their latest writing. Each will be able to read for five minutes.
The public is welcome to join the event to hear a wide selection of prose and poetry by local writers.
ACCC will use this open reading as an opportunity to welcome writers and their supporters back to in-person events at the Arts Consortium, according to a press release.
Visitors will also be able to see the gallery exhibit "Purple Reigns" in honor of Prince.
For more information, contact literary@artsofcarvercounty.org or 952-443-3200.