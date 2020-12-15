Carver County Arts Consortium

Flash Fiction 2021, a writing contest sponsored by the Arts Consortium of Carver County opens for submissions beginning Jan. 1.

The theme is "A very bad day with a very good ending." The entry deadline is Feb. 1, 2021.

Maximum length is 600 words, and the theme words do not have to appear in the body of the story. Judges will select the top three stories in two age categories: Young Adult (13-18) and Adult (19+).

To submit, copy your story into the body of an email and send to: flashfiction@artsofcarvercounty.org. Include your name, age category and story title. Do not attach files or submit handwritten entries.

Entrants do not need to be residents of Carver County or an ACCC member. There is no fee to participate. See complete details at artsofcarvercounty.org.

