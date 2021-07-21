ACCC logo

The Arts Consortium of Carver County hosts an open reading event "Close Encounters of Any Kind" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the Chaska Community Center, 1661 Park Ridge Drive, Chaska.

"A 'close encounter' can be a close look at a specific person, place or thing. It could be getting pulled over, a mosquito that won’t buzz off, or an experience that is specific to a special place," a press release stated.

Authors of fiction, nonfiction and poetry are invited to share their work. Participants are asked to limit their selection to five minutes and arrive a few minutes early to sign up for a slot.

The public is invited. The event will follow current CDC protocols.

For more information, contact literary@artsofcarvercounty.org; 952-443-3200; or Anne Jackson at author@annemjackson.com.

