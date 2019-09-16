The literary committee of the Arts Consortium of Carver County (ACCC) has a new challenge for local writers called Writers Read Art.
Visit the recently opened Member Show at the ACCC Arts Center in Victoria during September or early October and write a poem or short prose in response to any piece in the show that inspires you. Then on Oct. 17 present the work at a live read hosted by the ACCC at the Arts Center. There will be time for socializing with the artists and contributing writers, according to a press release.
Poetry should be limited to no more than two pages. Fiction, nonfiction or memoir should be two pages or less, double-spaced.
The ACCC Arts Center is open noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. It is located in downtown Victoria in the studio level of the Notermann Building, 7924 Victoria Drive.
The event is free and open to the public.