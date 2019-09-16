Carver County Arts Consortium

The literary committee of the Arts Consortium of Carver County (ACCC) has a new challenge for local writers called Writers Read Art.

Visit the recently opened Member Show at the ACCC Arts Center in Victoria during September or early October and write a poem or short prose in response to any piece in the show that inspires you. Then on Oct. 17 present the work at a live read hosted by the ACCC at the Arts Center. There will be time for socializing with the artists and contributing writers, according to a press release.

Poetry should be limited to no more than two pages. Fiction, nonfiction or memoir should be two pages or less, double-spaced.

The ACCC Arts Center is open noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. It is located in downtown Victoria in the studio level of the Notermann Building, 7924 Victoria Drive.

The event is free and open to the public.

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

