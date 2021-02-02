"Change" is the theme of the 2021 Arts Consortium of Carver County Poetry Contest.
Carver County students and adults from Carver County or beyond are encouraged to submit their work.
Submit one poem by March 1 that in some way addresses the topic of "change."
The poem can focus on change in another person, yourself, a part of society, or the natural world. The only requirement is that the poem shows us some aspect of change. Winners’ poems will be published on the ACCC website, unless poets request otherwise.
All poems will be submitted via email to poems@artsofcarvercounty.org.
To be eligible, students must attend school in Carver County—public, private or home school. The student’s name, phone, grade level, school name, contact email, and poem title should be submitted in the body of the email only. Attach the poem to the email as a Word document or PDF and indicate only the category of submission in the upper right-hand corner of the poem: k-2, 3-5, 6-8, or 9-12. Do not include the student poet’s name on the poem.
Adults may enter as Carver County residents or non-residents. The adult’s name, address, phone, contact email, poem title, and residency category (resident, non-resident) must be submitted in the body of the email only. Attach the poem as a Word document or PDF and indicate resident or non-resident only in the upper right-hand corner of the poem, no name or contact information.
More info at https://artsofcarvercounty.org.