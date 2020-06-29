The Chanhassen AutoPlex hosted its third Cars and Caves Virtual Car show on Saturday, visiting four different garages.
From April through September, the AutoPlex hosts a free monthly auto extravaganza of collector, classic and exotic cars called Cars and Caves.
Due to social distancing, the first three public Cars and Caves events of 2020 have been canceled. However, Rob Edwards and Nathan Thompson of "Two Guys and a Ride" have been taping interviews with the owners of the garages.
This month, viewers are encouraged to make an online donation to Special Olympics Minnesota.
To view the videos, visit www.youtube.com/twoguysandaride.