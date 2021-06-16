After serving two consecutive terms on the Southern Valley Alliance (SVA) Board of Directors, members Kathi Mocol and Darcy White will be retiring from the board this month. Both members have served as directors for six years, and Kathi has served as the board president for the last three years.
"SVA appreciates their commitment and passion for the organization and its mission to assist victims of domestic violence in Scott and Carver counties," stated a press release.
For the upcoming year, Brady Juell, chief of police for Elko New Market, will serve as the incoming president of the board. Additional board members include: Amy Fobbe from St. Francis Hospital; Jim Gilbertson from Edina Realty; Rebecca Ribich from Brekke, Clayborne & Ribich LLC; Marta Beckett from Keller Williams Realty; Josh Davis from the Shakopee Police Department; Kaitlyn Stamson from the Scott County Attorney’s Office; and Lesley Jensen from Ridgeview Hospital.
In the 2021-22 year, the SVA Board will finalize a strategic plan, create a new fundraising event and oversee the implementation of SVA’s newest program, a lethality screening for domestic violence calls, the release stated.
To learn more about SVA, its board of directors or other volunteer opportunities, visit svamn.org or call 952-873-4214.