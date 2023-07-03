Bongards Creameries has announced plans to invest $125 million for the expansion of its plant in Perham, Minnesota, according to a press release.
The company, which is headquartered in Chanhassen, predicts the investment will allow the plant to increase its capacity by 30%. In other words, the plant will be capable of processing 5.5 million pounds of milk per day after the expansion.
The new project is the latest in a series of improvements, which started with another major expansion of the Perham plant in 2015. Last year, its warehouse capacity was also increased, and this year, some of the plant’s equipment was replaced.
“With this latest investment, we will be able to continue supporting the growth of our business, allow our current farmer-owners to expand, and allow us to bring on new members,” said Bongards CEO Daryl Larson in the release. “In order to increase our milk intake by nearly a third, many aspects of the production process need to be expanded.”
Local Perham contractors are expected to begin construction this month, and the project is expected to take approximately two years to complete.