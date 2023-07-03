Bongards

In 2020, Bongards donated 18,000 pounds of cheese to food shelves in Minnesota and Tennessee. 

 Submitted photo

Bongards Creameries has announced plans to invest $125 million for the expansion of its plant in Perham, Minnesota, according to a press release.

The company, which is headquartered in Chanhassen, predicts the investment will allow the plant to increase its capacity by 30%. In other words, the plant will be capable of processing 5.5 million pounds of milk per day after the expansion.

Tags

Events