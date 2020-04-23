Bountiful Basket Food Shelf has recently received $5,000 in grants.
The Community Foundation for Carver County awarded the food shelf a $3,000 grant. According to Tom Redman, food shelf board chair, the $3,000 grant will be utilized primarily for food assistance for those who are homeless, in addition to helping with other Bountiful Basket mobile food relief efforts.
The food shelf has received a $2,000 grant from the Open Your Heart organization. A 1,000-pound donation of food has been delivered to Launch Ministry through the grant, in addition to a food donation provided for the Monday evening free meal program made available through St. John’s Lutheran Church in Chaska.
The Bountiful Basket serves nearly 2,000 individuals with 40,000 pounds of food each month in the Carver, Chanhassen, Chaska and Victoria area.