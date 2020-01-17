Candidates are being sought for young women, age 16-23, to serve as Carver County dairy princesses; and girls, age 11-15, and boys, age 12-14, to serve as dairy ambassadors.
"Serving as a dairy princess or ambassador benefits you by letting you network with peers and other leaders in the dairy community, teaches you how to share your dairy story with others, and helps you learn lifelong skills that you will use in your future career," states a press release.
If interested, candidates and their parents are invited to come to a princess and ambassador information meeting being held 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Carver County Public Works/Extension Building, Highway 212 West, Cologne.