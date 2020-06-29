CareerForce in Chaska joined with Metro Transit and Carver County Health and Human Services to offer registration of residents’ Go-To cards at the Carver County Government Center.
The Transit Assistance Program (TAP) is designed to make public transit more affordable to low income residents. It allows customers to ride the bus or train for just $1 per ride, even during rush hour, within two-and-a-half-hour transfer, according to a Carver County press release.
Residents wishing to learn more about the program and Go-To card eligibility and schedule can call CareerForce in Chaska at 952-361-1711. CareerForce in Chaska is located at Carver County Government Center, 602 Fourth St. E, Chaska.
Residents can also reach CareerForce in Chaska at WFSC@co.carver.mn.us.