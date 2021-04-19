Brenda Zachrison

Carver County volunteer Brenda Zachrison is pictured with 4-H youth.

 Submitted photo

Carver County 4-H is honoring volunteers during National Volunteer Week, April 18-24.

The University of Minnesota Extension 4-H Youth Development Program relies heavily on volunteers, according to a press release.

Minnesota 4-H supports nearly 11,000 youth and adults who volunteer their time to engage young people in a variety of hands-on learning experiences.

In Carver County, 206 volunteers, both youth and adult, serve as club leaders, project leaders, committee members, and in advisory capacities for the 4-H Youth Development Program.

Volunteers spend numerous hours working on tasks, such as mentoring a child with a 4-H project, leading a project with youth to serve the community, or helping organize an event at the county fair.

To become a 4-H volunteer, call 952-466-5300 or visit https://extension.umn.edu/local/carver.

