The Carver County Veterans Memorial and Registry granite donor plaques recognizing individuals, organizations, and companies that donated money, time and material to the project were set in place May 6.
Yet to be installed is a kneeling soldier in front of the memorial in Mayer, according to a press release.
Paver sales are ongoing. Participants can purchase a paver and record their military story for a $250, tax deductible donation.
Brochures can be picked up at the site of the project parking lot, at Highway 25 and County Road 30. Or contact Myron Taylor, PO Box 119, Mayer, MN 55360 or email ccvmr.org@gmail.com.