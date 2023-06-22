Last Wednesday, June 14, Chanhassen STRIVE students donated handmade blankets to the youth shelter Hope House.
STRIVE is a mentorship program of the Chanhassen Rotary Club, and this year the students made a total of 12 blankets as part of their annual service project.
The donated blankets will be passed along to current residents of Hope House, who often arrive at its door with only the clothes they are wearing, according to Rodney Provart, the executive director of the Open Hands Foundation, which supports Hope House.
STRIVE Coordinator Susan Conrad and Hope House Director CJ Hanson were also in attendance last week as STRIVE student, Jackson Heath, presented the blankets to Provart.