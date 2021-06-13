After several Chanhassen Lions Club members evaluated scholarship applications, three students each earned $1,000 scholarships.
Chanhassen graduates Zoe Erpelding and Daisy Lang and Minnetonka graduate Scott Streff were recently presented with their award from the Chanhassen Lions Club.
The Chanhassen Lions Club awarded the annual scholarships to these seniors based on their exhibition of the Lions’ goals and ideals of community service in their applications.
This year’s scholarship winners have demonstrated a willingness to serve their community, school, and fellow students and a desire to serve in the future, the release stated.
All three recipients will be continuing their education at universities in the fall. Zoe will be attending Gonzaga University, Daisy will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Scott will be attending the Virginia Military Institute.
The Chanhassen Lions Club was chartered in 1988 and is a member of Lions International, a service organization with more than 1.4 million members in 45,000 clubs in over 185 countries.