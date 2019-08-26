CommunityGiving recently announced the election of two new members to its board of directors including Laura Helmer, of Chanhassen, and Steve Laraway, of St. Cloud.
Helmer is active on a number of nonprofit boards, including serving as president of the League of Women Voters of Minnesota, board chair for Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative and as vice chair of the Community Foundation for Carver County, which is the newest partner foundation of CommunityGiving.
The board also approved the election of Bruce Pohlig to serve as chair, John Herges to serve as vice chair, James Ringwald to serve as treasurer and Terri Barreiro to serve as secretary. Current board members Terri Barreiro, Sonja Merrild and Bob Sweeney were all re-elected to serve a second three-year term.
CommunityGiving is a collaboration of community foundations united under a single framework to create efficiencies that maximize the impact of our donors, according to a press release.
Collectively, CommunityGiving administers nearly 800 funds totaling more than $140 million and has granted over $106.2 million back into the community. Learn more at CommunityGiving.org.