Chanhassen’s 40th Annual Easter Egg Candy Hunt is scheduled for Saturday, April 8, at City Center Park.

The egg-hunting festivities will be done in two waves. The first wave will begin at 9 a.m. and the second at 10 a.m. Kids 12-years-old and under are invited to participate in one of three different age groups: 4 and under, ages 5-8, and ages 9-12.

