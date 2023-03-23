Chanhassen’s 40th Annual Easter Egg Candy Hunt is scheduled for Saturday, April 8, at City Center Park.
The egg-hunting festivities will be done in two waves. The first wave will begin at 9 a.m. and the second at 10 a.m. Kids 12-years-old and under are invited to participate in one of three different age groups: 4 and under, ages 5-8, and ages 9-12.
Tickets for the hunt are $6 per participant, and each ticket comes with a goodie bag that can be used to carry any candy and eggs found, including special eggs that can be redeemed for prizes. Pre-registration is encouraged, but same-day registration will be available.
The Easter Bunny will also be making a special appearance at the park that day.
The deadline for the annual Easter Coloring Contest is the day after the hunt, Sunday, April 9. Contest pages are free and available at city hall, the rec center, or on the city website. Participation is free, and more information can be found at ChanhassenMN.gov/Easter.