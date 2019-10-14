The West Lakes Chapter of National Charity League, Inc. (NCL) recently selected Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) as its newest philanthropic partner.
To kick off the partnership, student NCL members, along with their moms, visited FMSC's Chanhassen location on Oct. 5, to pack meals that will be shipped to Haiti, according to a press release.
NCL develops strong women leaders through mother/daughter volunteer and leadership opportunities, as well as cultural experiences, the release stated.
Girls from the graduating classes of 2024, 2025 and 2026, along with their mothers, are invited to apply for membership with the West Lakes Chapter of NCL.
Interested parties may attend a Nov. 7 information meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Chanhassen Library, or submit an inquiry to membershipwestlakes@nclonline.org.