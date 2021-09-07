The Chaska High School graduating Class of 1971 holds its 50-year class reunion Thursday, Sept. 30.
The reunion will be held in the Snyder Auditorium at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum on Highway 5 (3675 Arboretum Drive) in Chanhassen.
The entry price for this reunion is $75/each for classmates and $65/each for an accompanying spouse/guest. The Arboretum admission fee is included in the price.
The schedule:
- 10 a.m.: Sign-in table opens; pick up name tag, lanyard and memory book. Come early to enjoy the fall beauty at the Arboretum.
- 2-7 p.m.: Cash bar is open.
- 3-4:30 p.m.: Social gathering in the Snyder Auditorium.
- 4:30-6 p.m.: Dinner Buffet in the Snyder Auditorium.
- 6-7 p.m.: Program.
Fellow classmates who have not yet signed-up for this event are encouraged to contact Robert or Lois (Grimm) Bies at rbgbpb2nd@yahoo.com or lbbies_53@yahoo.com; 763-565-2437 or 262-497-7730.