The Chaska High School graduating Class of 1971 holds its 50-year class reunion Thursday, Sept. 30.

The reunion will be held in the Snyder Auditorium at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum on Highway 5 (3675 Arboretum Drive) in Chanhassen.

The entry price for this reunion is $75/each for classmates and $65/each for an accompanying spouse/guest. The Arboretum admission fee is included in the price.

The schedule:

  • 10 a.m.: Sign-in table opens; pick up name tag, lanyard and memory book. Come early to enjoy the fall beauty at the Arboretum.
  • 2-7 p.m.: Cash bar is open.
  • 3-4:30 p.m.: Social gathering in the Snyder Auditorium.
  • 4:30-6 p.m.: Dinner Buffet in the Snyder Auditorium.
  • 6-7 p.m.: Program.

Fellow classmates who have not yet signed-up for this event are encouraged to contact Robert or Lois (Grimm) Bies at rbgbpb2nd@yahoo.com or lbbies_53@yahoo.com; 763-565-2437 or 262-497-7730.

