The Chaska SubZero Curling Team earned the first “Golden Broom” trophy earlier this month.

The Chaska SubZero Curling Team (with middle and high school curlers) earned the first “Golden Broom” trophy earlier this month, in a match against the St. Paul Curling Club junior team.

It was a best of eight-game series, where each club provides four teams of junior curlers to compete head-to-head, according to Joel Wartgow, president of the Chaska Area Competitive Junior Curling Club. The best record after eight games wins the Golden Broom for the season.

The Chaska team won 5-3, winning its first match 3-1 at the St. Paul club; and tying 2-2 in a home match at the Chaska Curling Club, according to Wartgow.

“We’re looking forward to establishing a healthy rivalry with the St. Paul Curling Club and trying to retain the Golden Broom in Chaska next year,” Wartgow said.

