The Chaska SubZero Curling Team (with middle and high school curlers) earned the first “Golden Broom” trophy earlier this month, in a match against the St. Paul Curling Club junior team.
It was a best of eight-game series, where each club provides four teams of junior curlers to compete head-to-head, according to Joel Wartgow, president of the Chaska Area Competitive Junior Curling Club. The best record after eight games wins the Golden Broom for the season.
The Chaska team won 5-3, winning its first match 3-1 at the St. Paul club; and tying 2-2 in a home match at the Chaska Curling Club, according to Wartgow.
“We’re looking forward to establishing a healthy rivalry with the St. Paul Curling Club and trying to retain the Golden Broom in Chaska next year,” Wartgow said.