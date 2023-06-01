Carver County Public Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations at the Cologne Community Center from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available to eligible individuals over the age of six months. As of April, individuals 65 and older have been approved to receive an additional bivalent vaccine dose.
The clinic will accept walk-ins, but online registration is available at www.carvercountymn.gov/covid19vaccine. Any questions can be directed to Carver County Public Health at 952-361-1329.