The Carver County Historical Society is holding an “Oldest Graduation Photo” photo search as a show of support for the Class of 2020.
Access to the Carver County Historical Society’s online photo collection has been made free and accessible to the public through the end of May 2020
Access by:
- Go to www.carvercountyhistoricalsociety.org
- Click the link: “Log in to Photo Research Database”
- Username: cchsMay
- Password: 1DQrFU1Au6V1
- If a “403 Error” occurs, try restarting your browser, try a different browser, or contact the Carver County Historical Society for assistance.
- The contest runs until May 15
Criteria for the contest are:
- Photo must be from the Carver County Historical Society collection.
- Photo must be identified as a graduation photo.
- Submissions are to be posted on the Carver County Historical Society’s Facebook page with the message: “Oldest Graduation Photo.”
Winning submission will receive:
- Free access to the Carver County Historical Society’s online photo collection for a year, with a Carver County Historical Society membership
- Their name (if they so choose) and the winning graduation photo printed in the area newspapers.
Questions can be directed to: jmurray@co.carver.mn.us or (952) 442-4234.