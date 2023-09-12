The Carver County Parks and Recreation Department has put out a call for public input regarding park and recreation development and funding.
The county is hoping to use residents’ feedback to guide strategic planning “as it pertains to future park and recreation system expansion, development, desired amenities, service and more,” according to a press release.
Understanding the needs and wants of county residents, the county said, will help it determine its financial strategy and priorities moving forward.
A short online questionnaire can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CarverParkSystem. The survey asks participants about their use of — and satisfaction with — Carver County parks and recreational amenities.
The survey will close Sept. 29.