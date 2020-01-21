More than 650 youth participated in the National 4-H Horse Roundup on Nov. 9, including 17 Horse Bowl teams from across the United States. The Carver County Senior Horse Bowl Team took home 4th place honors. All members of the Carver County Team are from the Circle C 4-H Club, in Waconia.
The 4-H Horse Bowl challenges teams of three to six youth to test their knowledge on a variety of animal science and agriculture topics regarding the Horse project.
“Our team had a lot of fun together,” stated Stephanie Miller, team member. “It was a great opportunity, as well as a nice capstone for our team, as we all head off to college.”
Hundreds of youth teams participated in regional competitions held throughout the state in March, with top teams qualifying to compete in the state bowl. Each competition includes junior and senior divisions. Teams are quizzed in one-on-one and open rounds. The first participant with the correct answer earns points for their team. 4-H State Project Bowl winners in dairy, general livestock, horse and poultry go on to national project bowl competitions.
The 4-H horse program has an enrollment of over 260,000 — the largest of the animal-oriented projects.
To learn more about 4-H Project Bowl visit https://extension.umn.edu or contact Carver County 4-H Extension Educator Kris Vatter at 952-466-5304.