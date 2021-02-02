The 29th Annual Carver County Dairy Expo will be held on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. delivered via a free Zoom webinar.
Management strategies in reducing mastitis, improving costs in heifer raising, along with a snapshot of dairy markets and policy will be the featured topics. Hosted by the University of Minnesota Extension and the Carver County Dairy Core Team, this event will be offered online this year with a zoom webinar platform.
Registrants will be able to attend the live Zoom presentation or will receive a link to the recordings for later viewing.
For registration information along with a full schedule of events contact Colleen Carlson at traxl042@umn.edu, 507-521-3640 or visit https://z.umn.edu/2021DairyExpo.