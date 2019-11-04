The Citizens' Climate Lobby and Shepherd of the Hill Presbyterian Church in Chaska sponsor a "Tuesday Dialogue" featuring retired WCCO anchor Don Shelby.

The title of Shelby’s talk is "Climate Change: Opinions Need Not Apply. Facts, Inquire Within.”

The event is 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Shepherd of the Hill, 145 Engler Blvd., Chaska.

Before retiring from daily journalism in November 2010, Shelby worked for 32 years as anchor, investigative reporter and environmental correspondent for WCCO-TV.

Shelby has won three national Emmys, the National Distinguished Service Award from the Society of Professional Journalists, and has twice won the George Foster Peabody.

Shelby continues his journalism with Twin Cities Public Television. “You will often find Don somewhere in the BWCA, or on a mountain, sharing nature and its peace with members of his family,” stated a press release.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you