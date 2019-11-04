The Citizens' Climate Lobby and Shepherd of the Hill Presbyterian Church in Chaska sponsor a "Tuesday Dialogue" featuring retired WCCO anchor Don Shelby.
The title of Shelby’s talk is "Climate Change: Opinions Need Not Apply. Facts, Inquire Within.”
The event is 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Shepherd of the Hill, 145 Engler Blvd., Chaska.
Before retiring from daily journalism in November 2010, Shelby worked for 32 years as anchor, investigative reporter and environmental correspondent for WCCO-TV.
Shelby has won three national Emmys, the National Distinguished Service Award from the Society of Professional Journalists, and has twice won the George Foster Peabody.
Shelby continues his journalism with Twin Cities Public Television. “You will often find Don somewhere in the BWCA, or on a mountain, sharing nature and its peace with members of his family,” stated a press release.