"Fare for All" features a variety of foods, as illustrated in this file photo.

Fare For All will offer fresh produce, frozen meat, and holiday packs from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 at Crown of Glory Lutheran Church, 1141 Cardinal St., Chaska, in the parking lot. No need to call or register in advance.

The (all frozen) content of the November Holiday Pack ($30) this year includes: Jennie-O Turkey (8-10 lbs.), two chicken breasts (1.3 lbs each), Hormel pork tenderloin (1+ lb.), sage pork sausage (1 lb), French cut green beans (1.5 + lb), pumpkin pie (22 oz.).

The program is open to everyone. Debit, credit and EBT payments preferred, cash accepted. For the safety of all during COVID-19, sales are being run as drive-throughs until further notice. For more info, visit www.fareforall.org or www.facbook.com/fareforall/.

Fare for All is a community-based and community-supported program of The Food Group, a local nonprofit. The mission of Fare For All is to make fresh produce and frozen meats more accessible and affordable.

