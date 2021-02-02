The Southern Valley Alliance is highlighting the prevalence and impact of dating violence on teens during February.
Nationally, the month is acknowledged as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month to help shed light on the issue of dating violence, according to an SVA press release. According to the organization Love is Respect, 1 in 3 adolescents in the U.S. will be the victim of physical, sexual, emotional, or verbal abuse from a dating partner.
“Promoting awareness of youth dating violence is one step in stopping the cycle of abuse,” notes SVA Executive Director Christie Larson. “Our goal at SVA is to educate teens about the traits of an unhealthy relationship and empower them to talk to a trusted adult if they are in a bad situation.”
SVA partners with local schools, churches, and organizations to talk about teen dating violence and other domestic abuse topics. To host a speaker, or for more information, contact SVA at svamn.org or call 952-873-4214.
SVA is a nonprofit organization that provides services and support for victims of domestic violence in Scott and Carver counties.