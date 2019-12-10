For the first time, a Young Adult category (ages 13-18) has been added to the annual flash fiction contest sponsored by the Arts Consortium of Carver County (ACCC).
The 2020 competition theme is "In The Beginning." Those three words do not have to appear in the body of the story, according to an ACCC press release.
All entries must be 600 words or less. Submit stories in the body of an email to: flashfiction@artsofcarvercounty.org. Include your name, age category (Young Adult/Adult) and story title. One story per participant. Attached files and handwritten entries will not be accepted, nor will stories submitted to previous ACCC flash fiction contests.
The contest opened on Dec. 1. Deadline for submissions is Jan. 31.
Writers do not need to be residents of Carver County or members of the ACCC to enter. Judges will determine the top three winners in each category. All submitting authors will be invited to an awards/reading event scheduled for March 5 at the Art Center in Victoria.
Flash fiction should tell a complete story, with a clear beginning, middle and end. The essential quality of this genre is its limited scope, which leads forcefully (yet logically) to an impact. Plot, conflict and climax are key elements.
For full contest details visit artsofcarvercounty.org.