"Summer is typically a slow time for food shelf donations, but with kids home from school all day, it is one of the highest need times for families trying to make ends meet," states a city of Chanhassen press release.
SouthWest Transit and the city of Chanhassen are teaming up to stock the shelves for summer by hosting a "Great Start to Summer!" donation drive for Bountiful Basket Food Shelf 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3.
Drive or walk up to drop off donations at Lunds & Byerly’s or Cub Foods in Chanhassen. Donations will be packed into SouthWest Transit buses and delivered to the food shelf. Volunteers from local schools, churches, scout troops and civic organizations will be on hand to accept donations.
Call 952-227-1124 for more information.
Items requested for this event include:
- Snack and lunch related non-perishables.
- Breakfast foods, such as cereal, instant oatmeal, breakfast bars, pancake mix, syrup, canned fruit, peanut butter and jelly.
- Personal care items such as full size bottles of shampoo, bars of soap, paper towels, tissues, dental supplies, and feminine hygiene products.