Crews are scheduled to begin working on the next section of Highway 212 after midnight on Monday, June 12, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The work beginning this summer consists of approximately 3.5 miles of the highway that goes through Cologne and parts of Benton and Dahlgren Townships.
Work will begin along the stretch of 212 between the eastern junction of County Road 36 and Kelly Avenue. While crews are working, this section of roadway will be reduced to one lane in both directions.
From early July to early November, the entire project area will be single-lane, head-to-head traffic.
For more information, visit the Highway 212 project page on the MnDOT website.