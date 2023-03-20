Thaliwala
Photo courtesy of Thaliwala

The owners of Gorkha Palace and Momo Doso locations in Minneapolis recently opened their next culinary endeavor in Chanhassen.

Rashmi Bhattachan and Sarala Kattel opened their latest eatery, Thaliwala, last month. According to a press release from the owners, its their vision for fast, casual Indian and Nepali food.

