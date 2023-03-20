The owners of Gorkha Palace and Momo Doso locations in Minneapolis recently opened their next culinary endeavor in Chanhassen.
Rashmi Bhattachan and Sarala Kattel opened their latest eatery, Thaliwala, last month. According to a press release from the owners, its their vision for fast, casual Indian and Nepali food.
United through their passion for cooking, Bhattachan, born and raised in Nepal, is business-minded while Kattel has over 20 years of professional restaurant experience.
In Hindi, "thali" means "plate," but in India and Nepal its meaning transcends this definition.
“A thali represents a collection of flavors, a variety of gastronomic delights, in small portion sizes, decorating a large plate,” according to a press release from the owners. “More than that, the thali represents balance. Balance of vegetables. Balance of meats. Balance of spices.”
Open seven days a week, the new restaurant is located at West 78th St. and Market Blvd. in Chanhassen.