The Chanhassen and Chaska High School graduation ceremonies will both take place at Grace Church in Eden Prairie on Friday, June 9. Chanhassen’s ceremony will begin at 4 p.m., and Chaska’s is set to begin at 7 p.m. Both ceremonies will be live-streamed via Vimeo for those unable to attend, and no tickets are required for entry.
It’s a storm, it’s a hawk… It’s Chan and Chaska’s class of 2023
- Staff Report
