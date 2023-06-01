Lining up

Graduates lining up for a processional, some wearing creatively decorated graduation caps.

 Photo by Audra Grigus

The Chanhassen and Chaska High School graduation ceremonies will both take place at Grace Church in Eden Prairie on Friday, June 9. Chanhassen’s ceremony will begin at 4 p.m., and Chaska’s is set to begin at 7 p.m. Both ceremonies will be live-streamed via Vimeo for those unable to attend, and no tickets are required for entry.

