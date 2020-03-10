The Arts Consortium of Carver County held its Flash Fiction Contest reading March 5 at its Arts Center in Victoria.
The contest received 14 entries in both the Young Adult and Adult categories.
"Great conversations were fostered, tasty treats were served and excellent connections with other writers were made," stated a press release.
Izzy Sanders read her first place entry in the Young Adult category, "Invisible Scars," and Linnea Barto, shared her second place entry, "Before the Fall-Eve’s Story."
Adult Flash Fiction category winners included:
- Holly Brown, First Place: "The Astrophysicist’s Wife"
- Walter Treat, second place: "First To Go"
- Leatha Woods, third place: "Milestones"
Events sponsored by the ACCC are held throughout Carver County throughout the year. For more information about programs and upcoming registrations, visit www.artsofcarvercounty.org or call 952-443-3200.
Editor's note: This information was submitted by Kelli J. Gavin.