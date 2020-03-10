Fiction
Buy Now

Flash fiction winners, from left included: Izzy Sanders, 1st Place Young Adult; Linnea Barto, 2nd Place Young Adult; Leatha Woods, 3rd Place Adult; and Holly Brown, 1st Place Adult.

 Submitted photo

The Arts Consortium of Carver County held its Flash Fiction Contest reading March 5 at its Arts Center in Victoria.

The contest received 14 entries in both the Young Adult and Adult categories.

"Great conversations were fostered, tasty treats were served and excellent connections with other writers were made," stated a press release.

Izzy Sanders read her first place entry in the Young Adult category, "Invisible Scars," and Linnea Barto, shared her second place entry, "Before the Fall-Eve’s Story."

Adult Flash Fiction category winners included:

  • Holly Brown, First Place: "The Astrophysicist’s Wife"
  • Walter Treat, second place: "First To Go"
  • Leatha Woods, third place: "Milestones"

Events sponsored by the ACCC are held throughout Carver County throughout the year. For more information about programs and upcoming registrations, visit www.artsofcarvercounty.org or call 952-443-3200.

Editor's note: This information was submitted by Kelli J. Gavin.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you