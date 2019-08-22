Seven scouts and five adult leaders of Scouts BSA Troop 589 of Victoria finished their sunrise climb to the 9,000-foot Tooth of Time mountain peak, during their 12-day, 75-mile trek around the Philmont Scout Ranch in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of New Mexico.
Three days after returning to Minnesota, Scouts BSA Troop 589 of Victoria, took 40 scouts, including six newly welcomed girls, and 18 adult leaders, for a week of fun and adventure at Many Point Scout Summer camp, near Park Rapids.
During the week at camp, over 115 scout merit badges were completed, along with scout skills, rank advancements, service projects, and leadership training.
Scouts BSA Troop 589, chartered by Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church West, off of Rolling Acres road in Victoria, consists of 54 scouts, including seven girls. Starting Feb. 1, the Boy Scouts of America changed the name of the program, for youth ages 11 to 18, to Scouts BSA and welcomed girls into the program.
More info at troop589.org.