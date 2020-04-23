Starting Monday, April 27, Lyman Boulevard will close to traffic between Highway 41 and Norex Drive for road work and roundabout construction at the Lyman Boulevard/Peavey Road intersection.
This road closure will be in place until mid-July, according to a press release.
Highway 41 is also closed to through traffic between Peavey Road and 82nd Street until mid-July.
The Highway 41/Lyman Boulevard detour uses Pioneer Trail, Audubon Road, Lyman Boulevard, Galpin Boulevard, Highway 5 and Highway 41.
The Peavey Road detour uses Audubon Road, Pioneer Trail and Highway 41.
More info at co.carver.mn.us/hwy41-18project.